Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.42

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 2487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

Insider Activity at Ecovyst

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $100,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 454,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,415.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecovyst news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $100,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 454,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,415.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,085.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,400 shares of company stock worth $274,906. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 15.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.