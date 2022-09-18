Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 342,763 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $666,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE EW opened at $93.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

