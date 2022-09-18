Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) were down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 101,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 86,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

Electrovaya Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.25 million and a PE ratio of -15.27.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

Further Reading

