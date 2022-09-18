Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Element Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,832,000 after buying an additional 740,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,951,000 after acquiring an additional 740,817 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

