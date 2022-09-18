Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESIGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Element Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,832,000 after buying an additional 740,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,951,000 after acquiring an additional 740,817 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.