Elizabeth Yeu Lin Purchases 18,400 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $296,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,084.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TARS stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a current ratio of 21.36. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $31.00.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Articles
