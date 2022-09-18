Elizabeth Yeu Lin Purchases 18,400 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $296,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,084.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TARS stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a current ratio of 21.36. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,787,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 370,370 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 822,110 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,334,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,281,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

