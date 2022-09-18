Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 68,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,730,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $576.51 million, a P/E ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 493,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,957 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. SIG North Trading ULC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,949,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.