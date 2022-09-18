Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 68,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,730,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
EXK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $576.51 million, a P/E ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.08.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
