Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sherif Foda Sells 15,879 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Energy Recovery Stock Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ ERII opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
