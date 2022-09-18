Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sherif Foda Sells 15,879 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ ERII opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

About Energy Recovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 194,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 94,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.