Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Update

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Envela Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Envela has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of -0.16.

Get Envela alerts:

Institutional Trading of Envela

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Envela by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envela by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.