Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.51

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 31052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.