Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 88.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $183.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.88. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

