Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 52,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 722,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,689,000 after purchasing an additional 658,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

