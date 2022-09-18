Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 52,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 722,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 3.4 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,689,000 after purchasing an additional 658,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.