Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,332,000 after buying an additional 71,448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,466,000 after buying an additional 79,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,637,000 after purchasing an additional 151,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

