Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $83.56

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.56 and last traded at $83.96, with a volume of 650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.63.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

