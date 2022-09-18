Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in August

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.1 days.
Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $15.30.
