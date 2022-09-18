Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in August

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.1 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

