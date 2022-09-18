EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.25 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

