EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 197,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 80,754 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $122.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

