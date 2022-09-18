EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,669.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,669 shares of company stock valued at $96,323,645. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

