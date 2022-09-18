Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Major Shareholder Medytox Inc. Sells 73,000 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 73,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $749,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,328,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,265,256.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medytox Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Medytox Inc. sold 15,300 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $158,967.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $345,280.00.

Evolus Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evolus by 164.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

