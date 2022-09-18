Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $90.12

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.12 and last traded at $93.07, with a volume of 27172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.