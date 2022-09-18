Farmer Steven Patrick Buys New Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yum China by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,931,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,276,000 after acquiring an additional 203,441 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Yum China by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after acquiring an additional 955,868 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Yum China by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $49.78 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

