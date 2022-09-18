Farmer Steven Patrick Invests $230,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 43.6% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 32,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 257.4% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $155.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $154.34 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

