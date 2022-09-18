Farmer Steven Patrick Makes New $237,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,116,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

