Farmer Steven Patrick Makes New $326,000 Investment in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in H World Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of H World Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $35.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

