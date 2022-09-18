Farmer Steven Patrick Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Shares of AXP opened at $153.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

