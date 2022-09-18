Farmer Steven Patrick Purchases Shares of 11,538 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $124,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after acquiring an additional 258,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,122,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.06.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

