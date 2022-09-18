Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director David P. Vernon Purchases 3,800 Shares

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) Director David P. Vernon acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,536.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,102.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

