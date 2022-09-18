Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,372 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $18,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $61,097.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $223,264.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,811.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $61,097.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,622 shares of company stock worth $788,756 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLY opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $58.62.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

