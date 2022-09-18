Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,010 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,106,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,630,000 after buying an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 28,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.47.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

