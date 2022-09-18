Financial Contrast: GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) versus The Competition

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GLOBALFOUNDRIES to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors 1666 7703 16136 579 2.60

Profitability

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus price target of $74.60, indicating a potential upside of 29.49%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 36.22%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 6.56% 6.23% 3.29% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors -59.21% -14.72% 0.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion -$250.31 million 64.01 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Competitors $3.70 billion $765.37 million 17.61

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. GLOBALFOUNDRIES is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

