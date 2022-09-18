Financial Contrast: Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) & Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hingham Institution for Savings pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp 25.53% 5.53% 1.16% Hingham Institution for Savings 43.99% 16.64% 1.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northeast Community Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.77%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 4.18 $11.90 million $0.90 14.43 Hingham Institution for Savings $125.80 million 4.84 $67.46 million $20.75 13.64

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp. Hingham Institution for Savings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers investment advisory and financial planning services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates seven full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York, as well as Danvers, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of six offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

