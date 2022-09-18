Financial Survey: Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) versus United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping 41.71% 42.92% 25.12% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and United Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping $594.54 million 0.99 $184.90 million $19.36 2.22 United Maritime $7.39 million 0.34 $2.17 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Eagle Bulk Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eagle Bulk Shipping and United Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 0 5 0 3.00 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.81%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than United Maritime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats United Maritime on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About United Maritime

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns one Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 171,314 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece. United Maritime Corporation operates independently of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. as of July 5, 2022.

