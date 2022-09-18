First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) were up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.12 and last traded at $135.61. Approximately 67,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,027,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.74.

First Solar Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,658. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,224 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

