First Tin (LON:1SN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.50

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 644347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.88 ($0.16).

First Tin Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.19 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

First Tin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Tin Plc operates as an exploration and development group focused on tin and associated metals in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Tin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Tin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.