First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
