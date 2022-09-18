First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after buying an additional 298,068 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,112,000 after buying an additional 266,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,347,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,268,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,082,000 after buying an additional 151,658 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

