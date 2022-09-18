Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 107,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,581,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. BNP Paribas lowered Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Fisker Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Fisker by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fisker by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Stories

