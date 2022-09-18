Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Sells $1,003,151.52 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Flex Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

