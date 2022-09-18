FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in FMC were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of FMC by 290.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,072,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,101,000 after acquiring an additional 41,867 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $2,569,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 372,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 118,647 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.58. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

