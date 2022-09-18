Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Up 3%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) rose 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 107,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,932,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

FSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $684.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $28,400,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

