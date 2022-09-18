fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading Down 8.8%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.57. 194,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,509,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

The firm has a market cap of $826.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.63% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in fuboTV by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in fuboTV by 29.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in fuboTV by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

