Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 360 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $651,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $7,597,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 109.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $58.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.38.

Sanofi Company Profile



Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

