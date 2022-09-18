Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 69,086 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 69,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 80.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amcor Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

