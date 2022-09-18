Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 63.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 31.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 136.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Entegris Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.89.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.