Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 363.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.74.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.84.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.