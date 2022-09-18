Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 349 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.