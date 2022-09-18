Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 631 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

NYSE STT opened at $70.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

