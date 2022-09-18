Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $170.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.87.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

