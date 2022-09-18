Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

KEYS stock opened at $165.43 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

