Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Newmont by 2.4% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Newmont by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Newmont by 21.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

