Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $219.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total value of $34,096,751.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,100,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

